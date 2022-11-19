“Chills, Literal Chills” – Call of Duty Player Shares Video of How He Made The Proxy Chat Sing The Backstreet Boys Hit Song, Just Like In Comedy Sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine

For the fans of 1990s music, Backstreet Boys is a name that they will never forget. And just that, the future generation will also be forever in debt to them for the classics that they gave to the music community.

That is also why, even after so many years, fans still sing their hits and know the lyrics to their songs word for word. Notably, the same happened recently when Call of Duty streamer Big E posted a video of him on the live proxy chat asking players to sing the hit Backstreet Boys song, ‘I want it that way.’

After this, the chat went wild as they started resembling the clip to the popular comedy sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Fans got literal chills as they heard Call of Duty players sing ‘I want it that way’

In his recent post, Call 0f Duty streamer Big E posted a clip of him asking his proxy chat to sing the opening lines of ‘I want it that way’ by the Backstreet Boys. Thus, the proxy chat starts singing the song a bit rough, but eventually starts getting the gist of it and then starts singing in a much-appreciated voice than before.

After this Big E posted a video of the incident on Twitter, which instantly became viral. He posted the video by writing, “I met the Backstreet Boys on Warzone 2”. To which the chat replied in hilarious ways.

While some said that the video is absolute gold and should hit 10 million views, NRG Flexinja said that this is the way proxy chat should be used.

Apart from this, the main thing that most of the fans noticed was the similarity of the video with that of Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s popular interrogation scene, where Detective Jake Peralta while interrogating some criminals ask them to sing the song to let the victim identify the real culprit.

