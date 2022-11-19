Chris Hemsworth’s Alzheimer’s revelation forces him to ‘take time off’

Chris Hemsworth, 39, was busy filming his docuseries Limitless when he was told he has a rare, high predisposition to Alzheimer’s. The revelation prompted the actor to take a hiatus as the dad-of-three proclaimed he’s “not ready to go yet”.

During one episode of his series, Chris underwent a series of medical tests, one of which discovered he has two copies of the APOE4 gene, which greatly increases his chances of developing Alzheimer’s.

While one in four people may carry one copy of the gene, only two to three percent of the population have both.

He described the discovery as “my biggest fear”.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, he said: “It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I’ve been completing the things I was already contracted to do.”

