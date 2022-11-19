Christian Horner dodges Sergio Perez question as Red Bull face probe





Christian Horner has refused to get drawn into whether Sergio Perez intentionally crashed in Monaco amid threats of an FIA investigation. Perez’s spin in Q3 has been pushed into the centre of debate after Max Verstappen suggested he had reasons for not following team orders in Brazil last weekend.

There is speculation the issue boils down to Perez‘s shunt at Monaco which the Dutchman feels could have been done on purpose. The reigning champion has refused to confirm whether Monaco was to blame but hinted his decision to ignore the rule was because of a previous incident between the pair. However, Horner refused to open up on the Monaco incident in Saturday’s press conference ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Instead, the team boss diverted the question away from the crash as he revealed the team were fully focussed on helping Perez secure P2 in the Drivers’ Championship. He explained: “Look it was discussed in private between the drivers and the team. It was clear between the two drivers, and it’s clear what our objectives are coming into this race. READ MORE: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff sends Sergio Perez investigation message

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has denied the Silver Arrows would want to see the FIA conduct an investigation. The Austrian stressed he didn’t feel Perez did crash on purpose due to the risk of gearbox damage for Sunday’s race. Meanwhile, FIA President Mohammed ben Sulayem hinted the governing body would be prepared to look back at the incident. He told Autosport: “I didn’t have anyone who said we want to investigate it from our side. “But if there is something to be investigated, we are more than happy. One thing truly I would say, I’m not shy or afraid of conducting or going into it if there is an issue. I will not hide. I will be even raising my hand and saying [if] there is an issue with the FIA.” It could be Red Bull’s second investigation in as many months after the team were found guilty of breaching F1’s cost cap rules after the Japanese Grand Prix. The constructor was hit with a 10 per cent reduction in wind tunnel development and CFD testing after being found to have spent more money than the regulations allowed.

