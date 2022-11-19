Ciara Keeps It Real On Past Relationship With Future – The Shadow League

Ciara opened up about what her relationship with her former fiancè, rapper Future, did to shape her current reality. The R&B chanteuse’s marriage to Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is the stuff of legend, leading the pack of celebrity relationships spawning the hashtag #relationshipgoals. Now Ciara explains her mentality through her relationship with one of the world’s best-selling rap artists and, after now, happily married to an NFL star.

“I told myself I’ve got to figure out how to navigate in the next chapter of my life,” Ciara said to Women’s Health recently. “All the things I was aspiring to have at that time, even thinking about love, I was like ‘It’s going to happen to when it’s supposed to.’”

Ciara and Future reportedly met in 2012 and were engaged months later, in October 2013. Rumors began to swirl about Future cheating on her, and the couple reportedly split up in 2014. The union yielded a child, Future Jr., and the singer moved on with her life, trying to put the pieces back together.

“I can’t love anybody to the best of my ability if I’m not loving on myself,” Ciara continued. “I can’t be the best mom if I’m not loving on myself. So I put more focus on me, taking care of me, and it was best the thing I could have done.”

Enter Russell Wilson.

The quarterback revealed during an IG Live that he first met Ciara at a 2015 Wisconsin basketball game after the singer roasted him about his “janky” wallet. Wilson then made his move, asking her to meet up after he went to dinner with his friends, but because she didn’t want to meet too late, Wilson pushed his dinner plans to later so they could hang out. Losing track of time, the two realized they had a natural chemistry.

“Next thing I know, it was 12:30, and I was sold,” he said.

Fast-forward, and the two are one of the hottest couples in sports and entertainment worldwide. The couple got engaged after Wilson popped the question in a romantic beach setting in March 2016 and quickly jumped the broom that following July, and they’ve been on the world’s radar ever since.

They now have two children: Sienna Princess and Win Harrison, and Ciara has become the quintessential NFL wife. The two lived in Seattle when Wilson was the starting quarterback for the Seahawks. Now they moved their family to Denver as Wilson begins a new chapter in the Rocky Mountains leading the team in the Mile Hile.

“Denver’s amazing,” Ciara continued. “The altitude is a beast. Walking up three – just like one flight of stairs, I’m like, ‘OK, I need some water. I need to take a deep breath. I got to come back. All right, I’m back.’ I mean, it’s really something and you feel it, but it’s been incredible.”

With Future in her rearview mirror and Russell by her side, Ciara keeps it real on love and life, inspiring more relationship goals. Now Wilson just needs to make sure their future is set in Colorado.