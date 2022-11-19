Clark Advance to Doubles Finals, Kovacevic, Vukic to Singles Semifinals – University of Illinois Athletics

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Former Illini Zeke Clark and doubles partner Alfredo Perez will be in the doubles final, while Aleks Kovacevic and Aleks Vukic will both participate in the singles semifinals in the Paine Schwartz partners $50,000 USTA Challenger tomorrow at Atkins Tennis Center.

Kovacevic swiftly defeated United States’ Steve Johnson in a 6-3, 6-4 sweep on Friday. Vukic battled through a first set tie break against Spain’s Nicolas Alvarez Varona, beating the Spaniard, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Clark and Perez fought hard for their win against Theo Arribage of France and Luke Johnson of Great Britain, defeating them 7-5, 3-6, 13-11.