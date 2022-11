Container ship SPIRIT suffered loss of power and propulsion at around 0900 LT Nov 18 in Vesterhavn, Kristiansand, Norway, shortly after Kristiansand bound for Tees UK. The ship was held stable in strong wind by 1 or 2 tugs, at 1400 UTC she’s either anchored in Vesterhavn, or held by tugs, 2 tugs still being around.

