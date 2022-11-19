Coronation Street’s Yasmeen Nazir concerned for Eliza

In upcoming scenes on Coronation Street, Yasmeen Nazir (played by Shelley King) becomes concerned for Eliza when Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows) starts to fill up her diary with activities. The grandfather doesn’t want Eliza to miss out on anything after she has dealt with so much upheaval. But could his plans backfire?

Next week, Stu panics about getting Eliza to school on time, not wanting her to miss out on anything more.

But he’s put out to discover Yasmeen has already made the young girl’s breakfast.

Stu’s even more upset when he learns Alya (Sair Khan) has plaited her hair.

Wanting to show he knows what he is doing and can take care of his granddaughter, he makes big plans for her.

READ MORE: Jill Scott is engaged to a fellow England footballer’s sister