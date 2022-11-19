Coverage of Women’s EHF EURO 2022 – Friday 18 November

18:31

A key factor in Denmark’s recovery from that early three-goal deficit has been their defence, led by goalkeeper Sandra Toft. Six terrific saves already, which has contributed to Montenegro’s 10-minute goalless spell midway though the first half.

What a battle in the first half! Montenegro off to a flying start, but Denmark keeping their cool and carving out a four-goal lead. Here is EHF journalist Courtney Gahan again:

“The best defence is designed to keep the middle of the court tight and push opponents to shoot from the narrowest angles on the wings. Denmark have brought their great defence to this match — the problem was that Montenegro had Jovanka Radicevic waiting to deliver in the corner. At least, that was the problem early on.

The start of the game was the Radicevic and Djurdjina Jaukovic show, as the two combined for all six of Montenegro’s goals as they took the lead, with Jaukovic finding some great outside chances when the defence did not step up fast enough. But after Montenegro enjoyed their very strong start, Denmark started to favour more long-range shots on the back court and also found gaps in the defence to rapidly come back and take the advantage. Considering the depth Denmark have on the back court, it feels very much as though they will continue to capitalise on that and make their way to their first EHF EURO final since 2004.”

18:12

Denmark taking control of this match now after their tough start. They go from 6:3 down to 11:7 ahead as Montenegro had a 10-minute spell without goal. Nine minutes left in the first half, but this feels like it could be a decisive phase.

18:05

First team timeout for Montenegro. A 4:0 run Denmark has turned Montenegro’s early 6:3 advantage completely around. It is 7:6 for Denmark and Bojana Popovic understandably calls the timeout halfway through the first half.

17:57

An intense start to this match. Three goals by Djurdjina Jaukovic help Montenegro to a 6:4 lead after nine minutes.

17:36

According to our data analyst and journalist, Julian Rux, their shots is what Montenegro will be relying on against Denmark. Read his great analysis with all the details here.

17:28

Denmark or Montenegro? Montenegro or Denmark? We are going to find out soon.

In the match preview, EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu points out that, after winning three of the first five EHF EURO tournaments, Denmark have not reached the final again since 2004, when they won silver – they last medal at European championships.

Montenegro’s successes in the competition are more recent: they are in their third semi-final at the EHF EURO after winning one in 2012, when they went on and secured the trophy, and losing one two years later.

17:21

Before we take a closer look at the teams playing the first semi-final at 17:45 CET, here are the rules in case this match, or the second semi-final later today, ends in a draw after the regular 60 minutes’ playing time.

First, there will be an extra time played of two times five minutes.

Still no decision? There will be another extra time played of two times five minutes.

And still no decision? Only then we go to a shootout.

17:11

Today’s EHF EURO Live Show Watchalong on Twitch had started! Make sure to join in – either here on top of the live blog or directly on the Home of Handball Twitch channel. Lots of fun, lots of serious analysis too, with lots of prominent guests!

17:05

Semi-final time! We have two big games coming up and it is a pleasure to start with Denmark against Montenegro, the teams that advanced from the main round as the winners of group I and the runners-up of group II, respectively.

The teams are currently warming up here in Stožice Arena, throw off in just under 40 minutes from now. Good to see Montenegro back Milena Raicevic on court, since she was doubtful with an injury but apparently fit now to play in the semi-final.