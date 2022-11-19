Categories
Business

Cramer calls for Disney CEO’s firing, says company’s ‘balance sheet from hell’ must be fixed


Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer of Disney, speaks at the 2022 Disney Legends Awards during Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, September 9, 2022.

Mario Anzuoni | Reuters

Jim Cramer on Thursday called on Disney (DIS) to oust CEO Bob Chapek and clean up the company’s ugly balance sheet.



Source link

CNBC

By CNBC

CNBC is the number one business and financial news network on the planet.

Our mission is to help the influential and aspirational to make astute decisions to get ahead.

CNBC International ensures no matter where you are you can keep up to date with the latest breaking business and financial news.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: