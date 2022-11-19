Denise Welch defends co-star Charlene White over I’m A Celeb exit

In view of her 543,000 followers, Denise wrote: “Charlene missed her babies. She stuck to her principles.
“People have very short memories regarding Hancock,” Denise continued with reference to Matt’s behaviour during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m very proud of my friends Charlene and Sue,” she concluded with heart emojis, also mentioning campmate and Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver, 59.
Last night, Charlene failed to secure enough votes from the public and, aside from Olivia Attwood who left within the first 24 hours for medical reasons, became the first campmate to leave the jungle.
Denise’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the public’s decision to save Matt over Charlene, despite the massive backlash the MP received upon entering the jungle.
Maxine wrote: “I still can’t believe there’s people defending him. They obviously didn’t go through the pain of losing a loved one and not being able to be with them.
“Try losing both your grandmas in the same week after not being able to see them for 18 months.”
Amalia penned: “I’m so shocked that he’s still in there. Can’t get my breath.
“He is not a bad person, he just had the worst job in the first ever world wide pandemic in a country with free healthcare. Denise you should know, don’t crucify till you know. I hope he wins!” (sic)
“No she brought nothing to the programme and was more worried about what happened when she left,” Tracy wrote. (sic)
While Nousch added: “Charlene is a hypocrite and the most biassed journalist I’ve ever seen.
“Maybe if she was kinder she would still be in there! Matt Hancock didn’t kill people Covid did.” (sic)
Denise has previously voiced her outrage at Matt Hancock entering the jungle and reacted with fury when he was announced as part of the I’m A Celeb line-up.
The star tweeted at the time: “I bet all those people living with the pain of not being ‘allowed’ to be with their loved ones in the last years of their lives will be so excited to see Matt f***ing Hancock in the jungle!! How dare he!!!”
After one of last week’s episodes, she also wrote: “‘I fell in love’ says Matt Hancock. People couldn’t hold each other at funerals of those they’d loved for 50 yrs!!
“If they broke the rules you made they were threatened with arrest. But great to see you laughing about it with your best friend Babatunde #ImACelebrity.” (sic)
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.
