Disenchanted, The Santa Clauses & Other Films & TV Shows on Disney+ & Paramount+ This Weekend

Paramount+ and Disney+ provided various options to watch this weekend, including two epic comebacks for beloved family films. Additionally, Disney+ showcased a few exciting documentary series that feature the dangers and reprieve present in the world, and Paramount+ added a new comedy competition special that displays the importance of raising funds for the disenfranchised people of the world. So there are plenty of impactful movies and shows for everyone on Saturday and Sunday.





Limitless With Chris Hemsworth Premiered on Disney+ on Nov. 16

Thor star Chris Hemsworth travels the world and discovers healthy ways to live better for longer. He pushes himself beyond his limits to overcome immense challenges that might impact the length of his life. Hemsworth’s discoveries could open doors to how people can live fitter, healthier and happier lives. The series includes six episodes that range between 45 and 76 minutes, during which Hemsworth interviews locals and learns the ins and outs of these traditions and methods.

Paramount+ Added Minority Report to Its Library This Month

Minority Report‘s premise featured a futuristic setting where psychics could predict crimes, creating a world where officers could arrest criminals before they committed the crime. Stephen Spielberg directed the film, which told an intriguing story about one rogue Precrime officer’s mission to find the truth. The film also provided social commentary on multiple issues in society outside of crime. Twenty years later, the film still holds significance and would be worth revisiting this weekend.

The Santa Clauses Series Premiered on Disney+ on Nov. 16

The Santa Clauses brings back Tim Allen’s beloved character, Scott Calvin, who learned the importance of Christmas after becoming Santa Claus through a contractual agreement. Scott’s maintained his career as Santa for the last 30 years, but Christmas is in danger after people lose their holiday spirit. In the series, Scott learns he can retire from his position if he wishes, so he considers finding a replacement, so he can return full-time to his family.

Disney+ Added Atlas of Cursed Places on Nov. 16

For National Geographic fans, Atlas of Cursed Places follows Sam Sheridan’s travel across the globe. Sheridan, an author and adventurer, explores the most cursed places on Earth, immersing himself in these dangerous locations’ history, folklore and culture. His work spotlights the people who live near these iconic landmarks and what these stories mean to them.

Pickled Premiered on Paramount+ on Nov. 17

Pickled is a two-hour sports comedy special featuring well-known celebrities in the industry, including Emma Watson, Will Ferrell, Luis Guzman and more. The competition splits celebrities into eight teams, and their athletic ability is tested during a cutthroat game of pickleball. In addition, the broadcast will bring awareness of Comic Relief, a safety program that addresses the life-altering impact of poverty, homelessness and other debilitating changes in people’s lives. After each match, fun and engaging interviews with celebrities are offered, inspiring viewers to watch and donate to the cause.

Disenchanted Premiered on Disney+ on Nov. 18

Fifteen years after Enchanted, Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden and Idina Menzel reprise their roles in a new sequel called Disenchanted. The original film featured an animated princess forced into the live-action world of New York City. In the sequel, the characters move out into the suburb of Monroeville. Fresh characters join the gang on this new adventure, filled with whimsical music and romance. Fans of the original film don’t want to miss this new installment.

Disney+ Added The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse on Nov. 18

The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse continues the animated series The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse. The original series premiered on Nov. 18, 2020, and received generally favorable reviews from critics. The series was renewed in November 2021, including four new seasonal specials, starting with The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse in February 2022. This final installment of the four-part series brings the specials to an end. The specials provide a heartwarming story about Mickey Mouse and his friends.