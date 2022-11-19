Dmitry Bivol describes plans for retirement | DAZN News Norway

Dmitry Bivol told The DAZN Boxing Show of his plans for retirement, suggesting he may let himself go, or try to succeed in another sport.

Bivol most recently fought earlier this month when he beat Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez to retain his WBA light heavyweight championship.

He has since explained that he wants to fight Artur Beterbiev next for the chance to become undisputed at 175lbs but there is also the possibility that he will rematch Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

Once one or both of those tasks are completed, there would be little more for him to achieve, and the discussion turned to what he may do after life in the ring.

“Maybe I will drink and forget about it! Of course I’m joking,” he cracked wise.

“I think I will be fat too, I love eating!”

Bivol suggested that his passion is for sporting endeavours, telling the show that, ”I love sport, I love every sport, I love soccer, I love tennis, I love hockey. I love competitions.

“I’m not sure that I will achieve something in another sport, because it depends on the place you live. In Kyrgyzstan we don’t have another sport supported by the government. It’s not a rich country, they have good wrestling.

“Maybe I would work somewhere, just a driver.”