Dozens of protected Jeffrey Epstein documents to finally be released





A New York Judge has now ruled that dozens of documents related to the associates of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein can now be released. The file, which was bound by the right of privacy, contains references to eight associates connected to the case against Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping the late Wall Street financier in his sex trafficking scheme. She is currently serving her time at Florida’s low-security FCI Tallahassee prison. Judge Loretta Preska said documents relating the material of eight of Epstein’s associates could be released despite one of the objectors claiming it would “wrongfully harm (his) privacy and reputation”.

Emmy Tayler, Ghislaine Maxwell’s former personal assistant, is one of the names included in the documents. She was also accused of taking part in the sexual abuse of minors. Judge Preska said that much of the “purportedly sensitive information” had already been made public in 2021 during Maxwell’s trial for trafficking underage girls to Epstein. She said: “Certain details contained within certain documents that are not public…objecting Does have set forth a sufficient interest to preserve sealing.” The ruling comes after the New York Times claimed that Maxwell asked Elon Musk “to destroy the internet” after seeking advice from the world’s richest man to see if it was possible to be removed from the web

The Tesla Chief Executive is reported to have been quizzed by the disgraced British socialite at a 2014 Vanity Fair party where a now-infamous photo of the two together emerged. Mr Musk, 51, has denied knowing Maxwell several times and has claimed she “photo-bombed” the billionaire. Details of their conversation were revealed by a Vanity Fair employee, who was standing next to Maxwell, 60, and Mr Musk at the time. According to the New York Times: “The pair chatted. Ms Maxwell asked Mr Musk if there were a way to remove oneself from the internet and encouraged Mr Musk to destroy the internet.” The alleged conversation came as interest surged in Maxwell over her relationship with Prince Andrew and Epstein. During their conversation, Maxwell also discussed why aliens had yet to make contact with humans. READ MORE: Millions of Ukrainians without power as Russia cripples energy grid

Jeffrey Epstein died in a New York prison cell on August 10, 2019 as he awaited, without the chance of bail, his trial on sex trafficking charges. It came more than a decade after his conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor, for which he was registered as a sex offender. This time, he was accused of running a “vast network” of underage girls for sex. He pleaded not guilty.

