Categories
Automotive

Drivers say that cyclists shouldn’t have priority on roads


Pedestrian safety was also reviewed, including changes requesting drivers to give way to pedestrians crossing or waiting to cross a road into which the driver is turning. 

A majority of motorists (66 percent) surveyed by Venson did not support this Highway Code change.

In addition, drivers now have to give way to pedestrians on a zebra crossing, and to pedestrians and cyclists on a parallel crossing.

Whilst the Highway Code itself is not a legal document and the rules outlined in it are not official road laws, a number of the points outlined in the code are backed up by official traffic laws, meaning drivers can be fined, prosecuted or disqualified if they ignore them. 



Source link

Avatar

By Felix Reeves

Felix Reeves writes all things motoring for the Cars section. He recently completed his BA in Journalism at the University of Kent.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: