Drivers say that cyclists shouldn’t have priority on roads

Pedestrian safety was also reviewed, including changes requesting drivers to give way to pedestrians crossing or waiting to cross a road into which the driver is turning.

A majority of motorists (66 percent) surveyed by Venson did not support this Highway Code change.

In addition, drivers now have to give way to pedestrians on a zebra crossing, and to pedestrians and cyclists on a parallel crossing.

Whilst the Highway Code itself is not a legal document and the rules outlined in it are not official road laws, a number of the points outlined in the code are backed up by official traffic laws, meaning drivers can be fined, prosecuted or disqualified if they ignore them.