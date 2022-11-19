Drunk man arrested at Disney World

A man in the US was arrested after authorities said he caused a disturbance at the Food and Wine Festival at Walt Disney World’s Epcot park.

According to FOX 35, Chase Holderby, 30, became intoxicated after he guzzled beer in less than 30 seconds.

“We observed the subject shaking everyone’s hand in line, high-fiving people, and was stumbling while in the line,” a deputy wrote in an arrest report.

Around that time, visitors were complaining about the Florida man’s behaviour.

A Disney food and beverage manager took a picture of the father of two and told the other vendors at Epcot not to serve him any more alcohol, the Mirror reported.

People in Holderby’s group knew that he was causing a commotion and tried to encourage him to drink water and go to the park exit, but he didn’t walk far.

He was involved in a verbal argument with members of his party near the Japan Pavilion, the deputy wrote.

When he arrived at the Morocco Pavilion, a Disney security manager asked Holderby to leave the theme park.

He reportedly stuck his finger into the security man’s chest and started to swear at him, insisting he had not done anything wrong.

“We followed Holderby to the International Gateway exit while he took his shirt off and continued asking what he had done wrong,” the report read.

As Holderby headed toward the Disney Skyliner gondolas, he continued to yell and ask what he did wrong, according to the deputy.

“Once in the line queue, he continued to act belligerent and cause the crowd of people in line to become alarmed,” the deputy wrote.

“While attempting to get him onto the physical gondola car, he wouldn’t initially get in and was dangerously close to falling into the area beneath where the attraction operates.”

Park staff said they stopped the ride for Holderby’s safety, “inconveniencing and delaying all other riders.”

After multiple warnings, Holderby was arrested on charges of trespassing and disorderly intoxication.

He took a plea deal earlier this month, according to the Mirror, paying nearly $US300 ($A450). He pleaded no contest and did not receive any jail time.

– with Fox News