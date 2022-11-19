Early Black Friday Deals Nov. 19: 12% off Apple Watch Series 8, $15 off Xbox Series S, 53% off Netgear Orbi Pro Mesh Wi-Fi, more | AppleInsider

Categories
Best deals for November 19


Early Black Friday Deals Nov. 19: 12% off Apple Watch Series 8, $15 off Xbox Series S, 53% off Netgear Orbi Pro Mesh Wi-Fi, more

Saturday’s best deals include $491 off Focal Elegia High-Fidelity Headphones, $200 off a Sony Wireless Subwoofer, 20% off a Lego Creator Noodle Shop, and much more.

AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts and offers on hardware and other products, including Apple devices, smart TVs, accessories, and other items. The best offers are compiled into our regular list for our readers to use and save money.

In some cases, out-of-stock items can still be ordered at the discounted price for later delivery, so be sure to check in such cases. As early Black Friday discounts usually last only a short period of time, it’s best to take advantage of the offer earlier rather than later.



