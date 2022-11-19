Easy Buy – the emerging WEB3.0 streaming media e-commerce aggregation platform

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Since the outbreak of global COVID-19 in 2020, it has had a serious impact on economic activities. According to the World Bank, the global GDP shrinked by 3.6% year on year in 2020, a new low since the data were available. In the previous global financial crisis, the global economy only declined by 1.7% in the most difficult year of 2009. The WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo Iveiara said: “The global economy is facing a multifaceted crisis, and the prospects for 2023 have become quite bleak.”

The impact of the pandemic varies according to different industries. Consumers have reduced contact consumption to reduce infection risk, but online activities have increased significantly. Online shopping, social networking, and entertainment have replaced the entertainment and business activities that need close contact. This kind of digitalization has promoted the further development of the digital economy.

Social isolation measures during the pandemic have made e-commerce flourish. In 2020, the global pandemic will spread rapidly. The social isolation and other pandemic prevention measures introduced by various countries will force some physical stores to close. Consumers will turn to online shopping to meet their needs. According to the statistics of UNCTAD, the share of global online retail sales in total retail sales will increase from 16% to 19% in 2020. The booming digital economy under the pandemic also foreshadows the arrival of a new wave of wealth. Easy Buy (WEB3.0 streaming media e-commerce aggregation platform), established in Singapore, took the trend and tried to use streaming media as the cone of destruction. Guided by the WEB3.0 concept, it used blockchain technology to build a pan-entertainment business system so that global users could experience innovation and subversion in the consumption process.

Easy Buy Gathers Global High tech – Creates New Prosperity of International Digital Economy

Easy Buy, founded in Singapore, is an emerging WEB3.0 streaming media e-commerce aggregation platform focusing on “WEB3.0+full category e-commerce+digital transformation of film industry chain+blockchain technology+meta universe+cloud storage+ecological supply chain”. Easy Buy will build a business ecosystem based on the underlying technologies of the meta-universe, AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality), which has many functions, such as 3D display of goods, real-time simultaneous interaction, payment and transaction, comprehensive services, Internet promotion and sharing, and provides consumers with an “immersive shopping experience”. In Easy Buy Mall, in addition to the existing Internet shopping functions, the core four differentiation advantages are 3D display and personalized customization of goods, VR tape viewing, AR placement, and simultaneous interaction.

Easy Buy is a new e-commerce platform founded by Easy Buy E-commerce PTE. LTD. in Singapore. At the early stage of the platform development, it was established in a strategic partnership with the world’s top e-commerce enterprises – Ebay Company in the United States, Otto Group in Germany, and Vega in Japan. At the same time, the founding team members of Easy Buy are all top talents in the global e-commerce field. They have many years of operation and management experience in the e-commerce field. They have made certain achievements which has promoted the development of the global e-commerce industry to a certain extent.

As one of the emerging e-commerce platforms in Singapore, Easy Buy Mall has branches and operation centers in Japan, Europe and the United States. As a world-renowned financial center, Singapore is the most inclusive country of digital economic policies. Easy Buy will, in accordance with Singapore’s policy guidance of openness and inclusiveness of the digital economy, promote Easy Buy to carry out corresponding businesses in all regions of the world in compliance with regulations. European and American branches rely on Hollywood, Broadway and other top film and drama production bases to provide perfect services for Easy Buy’s entertainment streaming media industry ecology, including but not limited to: film producers, film distributors, actors, shooting scenes, etc. Japan, as the world-famous birthplace of anime culture, has a complete set of 2D/3D original painting production industry chains. Easy Buy will launch a global online activity shortly, and will be the first to land in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions! Easy Buy will surely bring together global high-tech and create a new prosperity in the international digital economy!

Easy Buy provides users with an “immersive consumer experience“ digital economic and commercial ecosystem

Easy Buy will launch its official website on the PC side and its IOS and Android applications on the mobile side. According to the internal test information of the technical team, the development of Easy Buy applications has been completed. The overall use is smooth, and the UI effect is clean and concise. The 1.0 version of Easy Buy applications will launch five main functions:

(1) Commodity area: Easy Buy brings together global good things for every user. The categories of goods include books, films and television, digital electronics, computers, household gardening products, toys, baby products, food, clothing, shoes and jewelry, health and personal care products, sports and outdoor products, toys, automobiles and industrial products. Realize the service concept of “better satisfying consumers’ pursuit of a better life”;

(2) Pre-sale and rush purchase area of movie tickets: There are all kinds of popular movies to be launched in the world, and users can choose “reservation” and “rush purchase”. Users can buy in advance and can obtain benefits and special rewards;

(3) SocialFi: Easy Buy supports the social function of the application. Users can form their own unique “business cards” in the application – scan the code or enter the account number to add friends – send messages – send digital asset red packets – support transactions/transfers and other operations;

(4) Movie ticket listing area: Users can view their movie tickets that have been snapped up for sale on this page;

(5) “My” interface, where users can view their purchases, movie ticket sales, wallet functions, commission rebate, promotion fission details and other information.

In addition to the use of functions, Easy Buy applications are more attractive to users and have certain characteristics and advantages, showing the analysis of the eight distinctive advantages of the Easy Buy platform:

1. Web3.0 ecological application empowerment: It is committed to building the world’s most valuable blockchain+token economy big consumption ecosystem and optimizes traditional production relations in a decentralized way so that global consumers can build sharing, share dividends and share the wealth. In the future, Easy Buy will use VR+AR technology to realize 3D display of goods, real-time simultaneous interaction, payment and transaction, and comprehensive services in the Metauniverse Experience Hall;

2. Product traceability of the whole industry chain: Easy Buy’s ecology is constantly improving. In film distribution, commodity pre-sale, social networking, transnational trade, supply chain, cloud logistics, etc., Easy Buy will continue to play a greater role. At the same time, Easy Buy uses the technical characteristics of the blockchain (information can be traced and information cannot be tampered with) to upload product information to the chain to achieve product security and traceability;

3. DAO multi-value community: Easy Buy community takes value decentralization as its core as its main ideology and will be committed to building a diversified DAO community through “decentralization” and autonomy. All benefits of the community are shared by community members;

4. Realization of SocialFi traffic: Every user of Easy Buy can become a platform promotion ambassador, and users can fully realize their contacts and resources!

5. Multi-income consumption appreciation: purchase any commodity in Easy Buy Mall, generate mining behavior, and obtain Easy Buy certificate EBT. Users are both investors and merchants. They can not only invest but also gain the value of consensus. Here, users can not only buy high-quality and inexpensive goods, but also gain great value. They can get extra rewards when buying any goods in Easy Buy Mall. As long as they recommend friends, they can also get contribution rewards;

6. Ecological incentives available to everyone: Easy Buy is suitable for any group to participate, whether housewives, office workers, students, or people who choose jobs independently. Invite and share friends, promote with rewards, and help participants “light entrepreneurship”;

7. Funds guarantee transaction security: Easy Buy adopts a dual system consumption payment method (cash or Token) to ensure the user’s safety and efficiency in every consumption;

8. Intelligent algorithm is open and transparent: the basic technology of Easy Buy blockchain, the mall management is open and transparent, and the governance cost is greatly reduced. Users are encouraged to participate in the DAO. The owners and operation mode of the community will realize the transformation from centralized management to centralized governance.

Easy Buy Mall is about to shine. Joining Easy Buy at this time means holding a free ticket for digital wealth! In the future, Easy Buy will develop into a new economic model that integrates online consumer entertainment services, digital transformation of the film industry, WEB3.0 infrastructure, and user communities. It will create a sustainable development ecosystem and distribute benefits according to value contributions. It will truly serve the public, benefit society, and create a new win-win situation.

Company: Easy Buy E-commerce PTE.LTD.

Contact Person: TAN YONG TAT

Email: easytobuy.goods@gmail.com

Website: http://easybuy-goods.com/

City: Singapore

Address: 60 Paya Lebar Road, #12 03 Paya Lebar Square, Singapore

SOURCE Easy Buy