Edoardo’s body language suggests he’s ‘more fun behind the scenes’

Mike posted a picture of himself wearing the I’m A Celebrity camp outfit on his Instagram, and Edoardo commented underneath with a selection of insect emojis and a face that implied he would find the experience sickening.

The comment was certainly made in jest, showing the close friendship between these two husbands within the Royal Family.

Judi James, a professional body language expert, spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk to analyse previous photos of the two men together, as well as their wives, Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall.

She said: “Beatrice and Zara are very close, which was very poignantly illustrated when Zara was seen putting her arm around her cousin in a gesture of almost maternal reassurance and care after the Queen’s death.

