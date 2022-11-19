Elderly drivers face being forced to pay ‘unfair’ extra costs

He said: “Legally, companies are often within their rights to adjust their prices and policies on the basis of age, if they have a justifiable reason, but we’re increasingly seeing cases where the outcomes for older customers seem disproportionate and unfair.

“If you are an older traveller, it’s important to shop around and compare the rates on offer, as there’s likely to be a great deal of variation between providers, both for insurance and car hire.

“It’s also worth seeking out firms that offer preferential rates for the older traveller.”

Fees for older drivers are also often exorbitant, with the research finding that a fortnight’s rental from Malaga Airport ranges between €60 (£52.5) and €252 (£219.23).

