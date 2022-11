Most manufacturers will provide drivers with a warranty on their EV battery of up to eight years of 100,000 miles.

Based on varying prices, the average price of an electric car battery in the UK is £5,549.86, according to BookMyGarage.

Naturally, this can vary based on the car, with larger batteries, like those in a BMW i7, costing £9,195.90 for a 105kWh battery.

In comparison, a smaller vehicle like a Fiat 500e has a 42kWh with a price of around £3,654.