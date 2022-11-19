Emma and Rachel: A birth mother and adoptive mother’s thriving relationship





DALLAS — As part of WFAA’s National Adoption Day special ‘Celebrate The Love,’ Cynthia Izaguirre sat down with Emma, a birth mother, and Rachel, an adoptive mother, to discuss their ongoing relationship.

Topics of conversation included the dynamics of a birth mother/adoptive mother relationship, some common misconceptions, how their relationship has evolved over time and why they chose to have an open adoption.

An extended version of the interview can be watched below.

The Gladney Center for Adoption has been a pioneer and leading voice for improving the lives of children, adoptive families and birth parents for over 130 years.

