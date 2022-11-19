Categories
Emmerdale’s David mortified as Harry’s injured in his care


Teena Massam penned: “David is unbelievable, expecting Victoria to take the blame…#Emmerdale.” 

Ryan added: “David cannot use Victoria’s driving licence, that is risky.” 

Pam fumed: “David really never takes responsibility for any of his failings. Victoria ought to tell him to grow a pair and end with the word ‘off’ #Emmerdale.” (sic) 

Shannon said: “Time to kick David to the kerb, Victoria! You’ve dug him out of a huge financial hole, and now he’s about to put points on your licence so he doesn’t lose his – doesn’t sound like love, does it? #Emmerdale.” (sic) 

