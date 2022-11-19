Environment ministry Nat’l Environmental Sanitation Day event planned for November 22

The Ministry of Environment will celebrate National Environmental Sanitation Day on November 22 in Sen Monorom town in Mondulkiri province. PHOTO SUPPLIED

The Ministry of Environment will celebrate National Environmental Sanitation Day on November 22 in Sen Monorom town in Mondulkiri province. The event will be held under the theme “Our motherland, Our duties, Clean and Green”.

Cambodia has set November 23 this year as its official National Environmental Sanitation Day.

In a press statement released by the ministry on November 17, the ministry said the day is celebrated to raise public awareness about maintaining a clean environment and to motivate the public – especially students – to protect the environment and conserve biodiversity to improve the Kingdom’s living standards and protect its natural heritage.

The ministry called for the participation of people from all walks of life and asked that they join the ministry for the event on November 22 from 7:30pm to 9:30pm, while also abiding by Covid-19 protective measures.