Fashion Tour steps into Metaverse with the launch of ‘Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour Park’

In its new avatar, the Fashion Tour has stepped into the Metaverse by launching ‘Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour Park’, an industry-first move to create a first-of-its-kind amalgamation of fashion and technology, for young audiences to experience like never before.

The 16th edition of Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour, powered by Fashion Design Council of India, has reimagined its iconic legacy of 16 years to bring a more youthful, inclusive, and innovative edition this year.

The Fashion Tour launched ‘Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour Park’ in Decentraland, a global web3 platform, where only renowned global brands have created an immersive metaverse experience for their fans. The Fashion Tour Park features multiple interactive areas, gamified zones and showcase areas, with several engaging activities in store for users to interact with throughout the duration of the tour.

India’s first metaverse-exclusive fashion show, set to take place at the Fashion Tour Park on December 10, 2022. This metaverse fashion show will feature outfits from the ‘Style Gallery’ exhibit of the Fashion Tour called ‘This is not a T-shirt’ project. These unique T-shirt outfits are designed by 60 designers & homegrown fashion labels, who have embellished or even deconstructed the basic T-shirt into a design celebrating their authentic interpretation of the four themes of the Fashion Tour.

Guests attending the exclusive shows of the Fashion Tour at the 4 city editions will also have the opportunity to ‘Step into the Metaverse’ – an experience zone that extends various elements from Fashion Tour Park metaverse platform. Guests can interact with a Smart Mirror, where they can try-on unique wearable NFTs designed by the Fashion Tour designers, take selfies in the outfits and even get their hands on the outfits by buying these one-of-a-kind wearable NFTs – an incredibly new experience for the fashion & lifestyle elite.

Speaking about the exciting new metaverse experience, Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India said, “The 16th edition of Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour will set the foundation for a new era in fashion & lifestyle. The fashion world is ever evolving, and the Fashion Tour has always led this wave of evolution in India. Taking the Fashion Tour to the metaverse is not just a first-of-its-kind initiative for the industry, but it’s our interpretation to make the tour more inclusive, accessible and futuristic, by allowing young audiences to experience Fashion Tour in an immersive way, like they have never-before. It is a part of our journey of celebrating the ‘Pride’ of today’s youth, with newfound vigour and vision.”

