Firm tasks government on creating enabling environment for investors | The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

As WinCo Unveils New Brand

The Marketing Director, WinCo Foam Industries, Ifeanyi Okafor, has called on the Federal Government and the 36 state governors to create enabling environment that will enhance the growth of local and foreign investors in the country.



Okafor while noting that Nigeria does not have the industry to support local production of chemicals needed in the foam manufacturing sector, urged governments at various levels to assist in putting it in place.



Okafor made the call during the firm’s stakeholders meeting at the weekend during which the company also unveiled its new product and brand ambassador, Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo.



According to him, “After 45 years of existence, the firm thought it necessary to rebrand to offer customers better services.

“Winco began in 1977. We started at a period when the foam was scarce and those in production of mattresses were few. But what we see today is a huge improvement from what was obtainable then.”

Okafor stated that amid difficulties in doing business in Nigeria, the firm has sought ways to surmount challenges, like importing production materials, which helps save costs.

“Forex fluctuations have affected the business as 95 percent of raw materials are import-based, but we do what we have to do.

Even if we have to do local purchases, it is worse. We look for innovative ways to make creative products that can appeal to the market.

“We have also created a method for people to have their mattress financed like it is done abroad. For now, the package is just available for people who purchase from the website. We really want people to buy quality.”



While he said quality is important to the brand, Okafor added that the firm recently launched its eCommerce arm, to reach more locations and give them access to available sleep solutions.

According to him, “In recent times, the firm has been engaging in educating younger ones on the business as a way of teaching them how to become prosperous.”