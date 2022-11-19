Five Signs That Prove Your Relationship Values Equality

Relationships mean equality, freedom and constant support; but when your bond starts lacking even these basic aspects, then you should communicate this issue with your partner right away. Make sure you’re doing your share and getting yours in equal measure — as it is the core of any successful relationship. Below, we have mentioned a list of relationship red flags that will help you determine whether your partner is giving their fair share in your relationship or not.

Ignoring each other’s needs

Healthy communication is the best way to share your concerns and speak about your problem with your partner. Ignoring each other’s needs and always prioritising yourself will sooner or later make the bond weak. If your relationship is lacking each other’s support, you should raise your concern to your partner. Successful relationships understand the importance of give and take. Not understanding the needs of your partner and always asking for yours is something that will make your bond weaker day by day.

One person carries all the burden:

In an equal relationship, both partners should take the burden of uncomfortable situations. Holding each other’s hand in the ups and downs of life makes the bond healthier. Support your partner in stressful and unfair circumstances. Leaving them on their own during tough times is something that shows your faint-heartedness.

Not letting your partner speak:

Yes, I know, relationships have fights. If you love someone then it is common to have fights with them. But when you stop your partner from expressing themselves, then it’s a sign of toxicity. Make an effort to listen to what your partner has to share. Remember, the goal is not to win an argument but to make your bond stronger.

Not taking responsibility for household chores:

Household chores should also have an equal share. If you want your relationship to last, then you should know that every responsibility should have an equal measure. Helping your partner with household chores not only makes your partner feel special but also takes the burden from their shoulders.

Prioritising only their goals and ambitions:

Relationships are all about supporting each other at every point in time. In a relationship, both partners must get the chance to live their dream and achieve their goals. If your partner doesn’t support your ambitions or always puts their dreams before yours, then you should stand up for yourself.

