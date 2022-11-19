Florida Man Arrested At Disney World After He Chugged Two Beers & Got Into An Argument

People from all over the planet travel to Disney World to enjoy everything that the incredible amusement parks in Orlando have to offer. It’s a way to escape from the real world for a few hours, a few days or even a few weeks.

Some people can’t quite leave their real lives at the gate. A Florida man visiting the park this week is among those who have a hard time doing so.

He couldn’t make it through the day without chugging a couple of beers while visiting the Epcot park. It didn’t end well for him, assuming he wasn’t trying to get arrested.

Florida man arrested at Disney World (Image Credit: Orange County Sheriff’s Office)

30-year-old Chase Holderby of Merritt Island, Florida is said to have chugged two beers in just 30 seconds at the Food and Wine Festival. Shortly after downing the alcoholic beverages, he was spotted being loud and stumbling around while waiting in line.

“We observed the subject shaking everyone’s hand in line, high-fiving people, and was stumbling while in the line,” the arrest report read.

The stumbling in line was followed by an argument with the people he was visiting the park with. The argument eventually prompted park security to ask him to leave.

Disney World Isn’t Immune From Florida Things Happening

Holderby was said to be confused by being asked to leave. While repeatedly asking what he had done as he was being escorted out of the park, he took his shirt off.

Just to make things more entertaining for everyone involved, he almost fell off of a Disney Skyliner platform while trying to get into a gondola. The report detailed how the park staff was forced to shutdown the entire transportation system for his safety.

“Once in the line queue, he continued to act belligerent and cause the crowd of people in line to become alarmed,” the deputy wrote. “While attempting to get him onto the physical gondola car, he wouldn’t initially get in and was dangerously close to falling into the area beneath where the attraction operates.”

Holderby was warned multiple times before being arrested. He was charged with trespassing and disorderly intoxication.

Just another day in Florida. It makes sense that Disney World would have incidents like this happen from time to time. The amusement park is located in the state.