Fran is Cleveland Animal Protective League’s Pet of the Week

CLEVELAND — In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Fran:

Look at this lovely lady, would you believe she is 8 years old? Fran came to us as an owner surrender after her caretaker’s family member got sick and they were unable to spend as much time with her. Fran is a sweet, gentle lady who still has a spunky attitude! She has melted the hearts of staff and volunteers alike. Fran would make a great addition to any home. Cleveland APL

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

Fran and all senior pets will have adoption fees waived every Saturday in November as part of the Cleveland APL’s Senior Saturday adoption promotion for National Adopt a Senior Pet Month.

Find out more about Fran and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

