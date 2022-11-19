Franciscan University to offer new continuing legal education courses

STEUBENVILLE — The Center for Criminal Justice, Law, and Ethics at Franciscan University of Steubenville will hold two continuing legal education courses for law professionals covering topics on the lethal use of force, abortion, Natural Law, and the Supreme Court.

In “Less Lethal Use of Force,” Edward Bogats Jr., a world-renowned expert on the subject, former police chief, and adjunct professor at Franciscan University, will discuss the tactics, techniques, legal analysis, and challenges in use of force encounters by law enforcement. The course is geared toward municipal and departmental attorneys.

The course will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 2. Registration is $149, or $99 for non-lawyers or students who are not earning CLE credit, and includes a light breakfast and lunch.

In “Abortion, the Natural Law and The Supreme Court: The Genealogy of Change in a Post-Roe World,” Dr. Charles P. Nemeth, director of Franciscan’s Criminal Justice Program, will examine the history and legal genealogy of the Roe v. Wade decision leading up to and including Dobbs. Its original text, legal principles, and progeny of case law will be assessed and evaluated. The course concludes on how the Dobbs decision should be construed and what the abortion legal landscape will likely be in a post-Dobbs world.

The course will be held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Registration is $119, or $49 for non-lawyers who are not earning CLE credit, and includes a light breakfast and lunch.

Both courses will be held at Franciscan University.

To learn more and register online, visit centerforcriminaljustice.com.