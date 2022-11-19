Free prescription warning: You could face £100 for false claim

More than 10 million Britons rely on prescription medication and in Wales and Scotland anyone can claim their medicine for free on the NHS. However, in England, only various groups of people are eligible to get free NHS prescriptions.

For example, people can claim a free NHS prescription if, at the time the prescription is dispensed they are over 60 years old, under 16 years old, or are between the ages of 16 to 18 years and in full-time education.

When collecting their prescription individuals will then need to tick the box on the prescription form which equates to their situation.

Britons who “falsely” or even “incorrectly” claim they are eligible for a free prescription but are not actually entitled could face up to a £100 fine for “misleading” the NHS.

If they are caught, they are likely to be told to pay the original NHS prescription or dental treatment charges, and then the penalty charge on top.

READ MORE: Barclays offering homeowners up to £2,000 to improve energy efficiency