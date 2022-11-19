Friday, November 18. Russia’s War On Ukraine: News And Information From Ukraine

KHERSON, UKRAINE – NOVEMEBR 18: Kherson residents fight the crowds for humanitarian aid from World … [+] Food Program on November 18, 2022 in Kherson, Ukraine. During the Russian withdrawal after nine months of occupation, Russian military destroyed the TV tower along with the power grid, leaving no electricity or water, regardless the mood is celebratory. (Photo by Paula Bronstein /Getty Images) Getty Images

Dispatches from Ukraine. Day 268.

As Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues and the war rages on, reliable sources of information are critical. Forbes gathers information and provides updates on the situation.

By Polina Rasskazova

Nearly half of Ukraine’s power system was down as a result of Russian missile attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure, according to a report from the Ukrainian Prime Minister. “Unfortunately, Russia continues its missile strikes on Ukraine’s civilian and critical infrastructure, fighting against civilian populations, depriving them of light, water, heat, and communications during the winter. Only on November 15, Russia launched almost a hundred missiles on our territory. Almost half of our energy system is out of order,” said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Shmyhal pointed out that Ukraine needs additional support from allies, especially in the energy sector, and the provision of additional equipment.

Prosecutors of the Kherson region reported yet another war crime committed by the Russian Federation. According to the prosecutor’s office, in April, during the occupation of one of the villages of the Kherson region by the Russian army, Russian soldiers shot dead seven civilians, including an underaged girl, in their house. The invaders blew up the house after having shot its residents.

In the Kherson region, the Russian army is shelling the right bank of the Dnieper, in particular the city of Kherson, reports the Operational Command “South.” “The occupiers are shelling the right bank of the Dnieper with rocket launchers, mortars and heavy artillery. Chornobayivka, Antonivka and Kherson itself are kept under fire,” the statement read. As a result of the shelling , a local resident died from shrapnel wounds. The Operational Command also added that in the rear regions of Ukraine, Russian forces continue their terror campaign of rocket-drone attacks targeting critical civilian infrastructure.

The number of victims of Russia’s attack yesterday on a two-story building in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine has increased to nine people, the police of the Zaporizhzhia region reports. Yesterday around three o’clock in the morning, the Russian military attacked the district center of the city of Vilniansk with S-300 missiles. The rockets hit a residential two-story building, as well as infrastructure. Beneath the rubble were residents from four apartments. Police called on citizens to evacuate to safer places.

Ukraine ranked third in terms of the level of distribution of crypto assets in business and among the population. According to the leading analytical blockchain company, Chainalysis, Ukraine placed third in the global сrypto adoption index in 2022. Vietnam took first place, the Philippines second. According to research data of the first fund in Ukraine, focused only on projects in the field of web3 Hypra, since 2017 more than 80 Web3 startups have been launched in Ukraine. Over the past four years, these projects have attracted more than $1 billion in investment.