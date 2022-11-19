Gap beats on third-quarter revenue, but tempers expectations for holiday season

Holiday shoppers take part in early Black Friday shopping deals at the Gap store in Times Square in New York.

Gap on Thursday beat Wall Street’s quarterly revenue expectations, but gave a cautious outlook for the holiday season.

The apparel retailer — which includes its namesake brand, Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta — said it anticipates its overall net sales could be down mid-single digits year-over-year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Chief Financial Officer Katrina O’Connell said in a news release while the company made progress in reducing its bloated inventory, it will “continue to take a prudent approach in light of the uncertain consumer and increasingly promotional environment as we look to the remainder of fiscal 2022.”

Shares of the company were up roughly 8% in extended trading Thursday. The stock has fallen 27% so far this year and closed on Thursday at $12.72, up more than 5% during the session.

Here’s how the retailer performed during the three-month period ended Oct. 29:

Earnings per share: 71 cents adjusted

71 cents adjusted Revenue: $4.04 billion vs. $3.8 billion expected, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

Wall Street was expecting Gap to break even on a per-share basis, but it wasn’t clear if reported earnings per share were comparable to estimates.

Gap’s net income rose to $282 million, or 77 cents per share unadjusted, a dramatic improvement from a net loss of $152 million, or 40 cents per share, in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 2% to $4.04 billion from $3.94 billion during the same quarter in 2021.

In August, Gap withdrew its full-year guidance, citing company-specific struggles along with high inflation and lower consumer sentiment.

The company is looking for a new CEO after Sonia Syngal departed this summer and playing out a high-profile breakup with Ye’s Yeezy brand. Ye, formerly Kanye West, terminated his contract with Gap in September citing what he called contract breaches and a lack of creative control. Gap removed all Yeezy products from its stores in late October, after West made public antisemitic remarks.

Gap said Thursday it incurred $53 million in impairment charges related to Yeezy Gap.