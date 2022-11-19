Gas and ash plume rises from crater after San Miguel volcano explosion





Officials at El Salvador’s Directorate General of Civil Protection have observed increased levels of activity coming from the Chaparrastique volcano. The volcano began showing more signs of activity this week on November 16 and another explosion was recorded on November 19.

Due to recent activity coming from the volcano, authorities have issued a warning for San Miguel and also established evacuation routes and shelters. However, authorities are yet to order a mandatory evacuation for the local area or increase the volcano’s alert level. El Salvador’s Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources said on Twitter that minor explosions continue to be recorded and seen through the central creator as well as the expulsion of gases and ashes. The most recent explosion recorded by the ministry occured at 5.47pm on Friday, according to social media.

El Salvador’s Directorate General of Civil Protection has asked locals to suspend agricultural and tourist activities located near the three-kilometre perimeter of the crater. On their website, they said: “There have been slight explosions, gas emanations and water vapour, through the main crater that has generated clouds of gases and ash.” Officials are also asking residents to wear a mask for protection. They are also advising locals to keep calm and be attentive for further instructions. READ MORE: ‘Qatar can’t hide from the world’s spotlight’

However, the volcano has been in its current active phase since December 2013. At the time, authorities said they would evacuate people from within two miles of the volcano and had set up emergency shelters. Armando Vividor, a Civil Protection Official, said at the time that 5,000 people lived around the volcano. He added: “The evacuations began almost right after the explosion.” No one was hurt in the 2013 eruption, but hot ash and smoke could be seen emitting from the volcano and the smell of sulfur surrounded nearby towns.

