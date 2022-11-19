George Harrison raged at Beatles fans for throwing things at him





After The Beatles finally touched down in the USA in the early 1960s, their fame exploded. Millions of fans stood outside, rain or shine, just to catch a glimpse of the Fab Four while they were on tour in an experience that was later called Beatlemania. During their time promoting their shows, The Beatles held a number of press conferences to display their quirky personalities. But on one occasion, George Harrison gave the band’s fans some ammunition.

Harrison reportedly told fans what his favourite sweet was: Jelly Babies. After that, every show that The Beatles attended was plagued by furiously passionate fans who wanted to show their love in one specific way. And that was by throwing Jelly Babies at the band while they were playing. This became a running joke within the band. And soon enough, the press caught wind of the confectionary being catapulted towards the band during their performances. In one recorded interview, Harrison was asked about his honest opinion of the onslaught of sweets. His reply was not calm. WATCH THE GEORGE HARRISON INTERVIEW BELOW

Harrison raged at his fans: “It’s a bit dangerous, y’know? A jelly bean travelling at around 50mph, if it hits ya in the eye, well, you’re finished aren’t ya? You’re blind.” The Quiet Beatle was obviously annoyed at the constant onslaught. And he even got personal with one fan in a letter. Harrison was extremely good at replying to all of the handwritten letters sent to him by fans. He would often write things back personally. On one occasion, he replied to 15-year-old Lynn Smith about the Jelly Baby barrage. He said in 1963: “We don’t like Jelly Babies, or Fruit Gums for that matter. Think how we feel standing on stage trying to dodge the stuff, before you throw some more at us!” READ MORE: George Harrison viciously hit out at ‘meaningless’ Oasis star in rant

Styles was shot in various videos at a recent gig in California, USA, where he was thanking his fans. During this ritual appreciation a bag of Skittles flew through the air. Unfortunately for the Watermelon Sugar singer, the sweet shrapnel scattered in the air and landed on him. One of them hit him directly in the eye. Fans instantly started responding to the video on Twitter. One furiously wrote: “Don’t they understand that this is dangerous and they could have blinded him?” Another said: “Are you guys f**king stupid? In what world is that okay?”

A third Styles fan went on: “This could truly hurt him, damage his sight or anything else for that matter. Please don’t.” The official Skittles Twitter account even chimed in to give their opinion. They wrote: “Didn’t think I needed to say this: Please don’t throw Skittles.” Styles has not yet commented on whether he was truly injured by the attack. SOURCE / SOURCE

