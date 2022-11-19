Gisele Bündchen purchases luxury Florida home – across the water from Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen has purchased an $11.5 million home in Surfside, Florida – complete with views of Indian Creek Island, where Tom Brady lives.

The Brazilian supermodel recently divorced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, but while the process may be finalized, her name continues to make headlines in the real estate world. In February, Gisele quietly purchased a $1.3 million Florida cottage (also in Surfside) which she has started to renovate. However, her latest purchase is notably more luxurious – costing over $10 million more than her first solo abode.

With grand 25-foot ceilings, an array of airy living spaces, and large terraces, it is one of the most stand-out properties in Surfside and one of the world’s best homes. However, its assets continue beyond its four walls.

Ariel view of Surfside Beach, Florida (Image credit: Alamy)

According to Realtor (opens in new tab), the five-bedroom home has ‘stunning views of a wide waterway and Indian Creek Island,’ where she lived with her ex-husband.

While her and Tom Brady’s houses were shared, it is believed that he still lives in their $17 million home located on the Miami island, across the water from Surfside. The couple had planned to renovate the home into a stylish but environmentally friendly space, as Gisele is famed for her stance on sustainability.

The supermodel has been a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Program since 2009 – a role in which she advocates for biodiversity and wildlife. It is likely, therefore, that Gisele Bündchen will design her new home in an eco-conscious way. However, she has the perfect natural canvas for her decorating ideas.

The listing says that the property has a home theater, gym, and office, alongside its spacious living room. The property also epitomizes luxe white kitchen ideas with its marble kitchen island and dining space that opens up to a patio. The garden also leads to a private dock with ease of access to the Atlantic Ocean.

(Image credit: GettyImages)

It is likely, but not confirmed, that the couple’s two children, Vivian Lake Brady and Benjamin Rein will live in the home with their mother.

Realtor verified the sale with Shneur Shapira of the Brokerage South Florida Real Estate, who was the co-listing agent with Joel Lusky. Vanessa Frank and Harai Brin of One Sotheby’s International Realty represented Gisele Bündchen.