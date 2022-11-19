Categories
Gisele Bündchen purchases luxury Florida home – across the water from Tom Brady


Gisele Bündchen has purchased an $11.5 million home in Surfside, Florida – complete with views of Indian Creek Island, where Tom Brady lives. 

The Brazilian supermodel recently divorced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, but while the process may be finalized, her name continues to make headlines in the real estate world. In February, Gisele quietly purchased a $1.3 million Florida cottage (also in Surfside) which she has started to renovate. However, her latest purchase is notably more luxurious – costing over $10 million more than her first solo abode. 

With grand 25-foot ceilings, an array of airy living spaces, and large terraces, it is one of the most stand-out properties in Surfside and one of the world’s best homes. However, its assets continue beyond its four walls. 

Ariel view of Surfside Beach, Florida

(Image credit: Alamy)

According to Realtor (opens in new tab), the five-bedroom home has ‘stunning views of a wide waterway and Indian Creek Island,’ where she lived with her ex-husband. 



