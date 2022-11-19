Glass Onion & 9 Best Ensemble Cast Movies of 2022

While following multiple characters throughout a movie may seem difficult, however, if done well, it may provide us with a range of talent and intertwining tales that make for a fantastic plot. Hollywood is hardly a newcomer to the idea of an ensemble cast movie, as seen by blockbusters like Don’t Look Up, Babel, Inception, or Valentine’s Day.





RELATED: Julianne Moore Leads All-Star Ensemble Cast in ‘Sharper’ Teaser

In addition, 2022 is also a year that saw a lot of ensemble-cast films and upcoming motion pictures, including murder mystery thrillers and action adventures. Regardless of the film’s genre, an ensemble cast will certainly captivate viewers and improve the overall cinematic experience.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

Image via Netflix

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is a murder mystery film written and directed by Rian Johnson and is a standalone sequel to the 2019 Knives Out. Detective Benoit Blanc returns in Daniel Craig‘s portrayal as he makes his way to Greece to work on his most recent case after being invited by a tech tycoon, Miles Bron (Edward Norton) to his getaway “murder mystery party” on Glass Onion, his private Greek island.

Similar to the first film, Glass Onion showcases an excellent array of acting prowess. Alongside Craig, Edward Norton, who portrayed tech mogul Miles Bron, leads the roster of A-listers including Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Ethan Hawke, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Jackie Hoffman, Hugh Grant, Natasha Lyonne, and Serena Williams.

‘Bullet Train’

Image via Sony

Bullet Train is an action comedy film directed by David Leitch and based on the 2010 novel Maria Beetle written by Kōtarō Isaka. The film centers on an unfortunate assassin named Ladybug (Brad Pitt) who vows to carry out his mission without violence following a string of unsatisfactory jobs. However, Ladybug’s most recent job sends him hurtling toward deadly foes from all over the world who are all working toward related but opposing goals aboard the world’s fastest train.

Along with Pitt, Bullet Train has an ensemble of A-list celebrities such as Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry as British twin assassin, Tangerine and Lemon; Joey King as The Prince, a young woman who masterfully manipulates the assassins; along with Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A. Martínez Ocasio, Sandra Bullock, Zazie Beetz, Logan Lerman, and Masi Oka. The film also features uncredited cameo roles from Channing Tatum and Ryan Reynolds.

RELATED: ‘Bullet Train’: 8 Action Movies To Watch That Are Confined to One Setting, Ranked

‘The Gray Man’

The Gray Man is an action thriller film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and based on Mark Greaney‘s 2009 novel of the same name. The movie centers on Six (Ryan Gosling), the finest assassin in the CIA’s deep-cover Sierra program. Nevertheless, a mission goes wrong, and Six is now on the run from the CIA with sociopath Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) hot on his heels.

Besides Gosling and Evans, the film also welcomes a variety of A-list actors including Ana de Armas playing Dani Miranda, a fellow CIA agent who eventually helps Six; Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page as Denny Carmichael, the lead agent on the assassination mission; Jessica Henwick as Suzanne Brewer, Carmichael’s subordinate who oversees Hansen and keeps him in line; along with Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Dhanush, Alfre Woodard, and Billy Bob Thornton. Moreover, the film also starts with Callan Mulvey’s cameo as Dining Car, a.k.a Four.

‘Death on the Nile’

Death on the Nile is a murder mystery film directed by Kenneth Branagh and based on Agatha Christie‘s 1937 novel of the same name. The picture centers on a picture-perfect couple’s beautiful honeymoon is brutally cut short, turning Detective Hercule Poirot’s (Branagh) holiday on a luxurious river steamboat into a nightmarish hunt for a murderer.

In keeping with its forerunner, Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile also had an ensemble cast. Tom Bateman and Branagh both reprise their roles as Hercule Poirot and Bouc, respectively. Among the celebrities that appear are Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Gal Gadot, Rose Leslie, Letitia Wright, and Sex Education’s Emma Mackey. Other well-known names from the UK comedy industry, such as Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders, and Russell Brand, are also featured.

RELATED: 10 Things ‘Death on the Nile’ 2022 Changes About the Novel

‘Amsterdam’

Amsterdam, a David O. Russell’s period comedy thriller, follows three friends, a doctor, a nurse, and a lawyer (played respectively by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington), who are implicated in the enigmatic murder of a retired US general, which is based on the Business Plot, a political conspiracy in the US from 1933.

In addition to its three well-known lead actors, the movie also features numerous other notable Hollywood performers, including Alessandro Nivola, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldaña, Taylor Swift and Robert De Niro.

‘Entergalactic’

Image via Netflix

Entergalactic is an adult animated musical television special created by American singer and actor, Kid Cudi and it serves as a visual accompaniment to his album of the same name. The story follows Jabari (Kid Cudi), a charismatic streetwear-clad artist on the verge of true success, who must decide whether he can find room in his life for love following a fortuitous encounter with his hip new photographer neighbor, Meadow (Jessica Williams).

Additionally, Entergalactic includes the voices of many well-known celebrities in the field, including Spider-Man: Homecoming’s Laura Harrier as Jabari’s ex, Carmen; Ty Dolla $ign as Jabari’s friend, Ky while Timothée Chalamet voiced the other friend, Jimmy; Vanessa Hudgens as Meadow’s pregnant friend, Karina; along with Christopher Abbott, Keith David, Jaden Smith, Macaulay Culkin, and Francesca Reale.

‘Babylon’

Babylon is Damien Chazelle’s upcoming epic period comedy-drama film that tells the story of oversized ambition and extravagant excess and follows the rise and fall of several certain individuals during a time of unrestrained luxury and depravity in early Hollywood.

It makes sense to star Jean Smart, who is in the prime of her career given that the film would be set in the Golden Age of Hollywood. The ensemble cast also includes Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Katherine Waterston, Max Minghella, Samara Weaving, Olivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire, Phoebe Tonkin, Spike Jonze, and more.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

Avatar: The Way of Water is an upcoming epic science fiction film directed by James Cameron and the second installment in Cameron’s Avatar franchise, following the 2009 Avatar. The movie continues to follow Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his newly created family on the planet Pandora. However, Jake must cooperate with Neytiri and the Na’vi race’s army to defend their planet as a recurring threat returns to finish what it started.

Besides Stephen Lang’s deceased Colonel Quaritch who will return in this sequel presumably in an A.I. form, a few performers from the 2009 Avatar will reprise their roles including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald. While Sigourney Weaver, whose character perished in the first film will also return as Kiri, Jake and Neytiri’s teenage daughter. New additions to the cast include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Brendan Cowell.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

Image via Marvel

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a superhero film directed by Sam Raimi and based on Marvel Comics’ same-name character. The film serves as a sequel to the 2016 Doctor Strange as the titular character, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, joins forces with a mysterious teenage girl from his nightmares who has the ability to travel across multiverses to combat numerous threats, including other-universe versions of himself that threaten to wipe off millions across the multiverse.

Along with Cumberbatch who reprises his role as Doctor Strange, MCU fans also get to see many regulars of this cinematic universe return to their roles including Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Benedict Wong, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. New anticipated members of the film are Xochitl Gomez, Jett Klyne, Julian Hilliard, Hayley Atwell, Lashana Lynch, John Krasinski, and Patrick Stewart. Charlize Theron also made a small cameo in the film’s post-credit.

RELATED: 10 Underutilized MCU Characters Who Should Return in the Future

‘The 355’

The 355 is an action spy thriller film directed by Simon Kinberg and based on the film’s screenwriter, Theresa Rebeck‘s story. The movie follows a wild card CIA agent Mace Brown (Jessica Chastain) must assemble a team of multinational spies after a top-secret weapon falls into the hands of mercenaries in order to prevent a terrorist cell from launching World War III.

Besides Chastain leading the cast in the role of Mace Brown, the film includes a diverse cast with Penélope Cruz as DNI agent and psychologist Graciela Rivera, Diane Kruger as German BND agent Marie Schmidt, Lupita Nyong’o as a former MI6 agent, Fan Bingbing as MSS agent Lin Mi Sheng and Sebastian Stan as Nick Fowler, a CIA officer and Mace’s former colleague and boyfriend. Some other cast members include Jason Flemyng, Edgar Ramírez, Leo Staar, and Jason Wong.

NEXT: 10 Great, Underrated Movies Recommended by Roger Ebert