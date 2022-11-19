Hamza Yassin whispers sweet message to Strictly partner

Strictly Come Dancing star Hamza Yassin warmly embraced his professional partner Jowita Przystal after their stunning American Smooth. They danced to New York, New York and as the routine came to an end, the wildlife cameraman was heard whispering in her ear, with their microphones picking up his secret message.
The popular Countryfile star told Jowita: “Thank you, you are absolutely amazing,” as the audience were on their feet applauding them.
Jowita replied: “Well done, well done,” during the touching moment between the dancers.
The dance went down well with the judges too as head judge Shirley Ballas said: “You give Blackpool such respect from your tail suit to how smooth you moved on the floor.
“But your footwork, you have dedicated yourself to small nuances, tiny details.”
She added the pair were the “ones to beat”.
Strictly Come Dancing celebrated its long awaited return to Blackpool Tower on Saturday.
After three years away from the iconic seaside town, the celebrity hopefuls battled it out in the final stretch of the dancing competition.
Ellie Taylor was the favourite to be eliminated in the battle for the Glitterball Trophy.
She is yet to compete in the dreaded dance-off but some bookmakers believe the comedian is destined to exit the BBC show.
Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Once again Ellie Taylor finds herself at the head of the Strictly elimination betting, with Kym Marsh being her most likely challenger for the boot.”
He added: “Hamza has pulled even further ahead in the betting for the Glitterball Trophy; we’d be baffled if his or Helen’s positions are in jeopardy this weekend.”
Helen Skelton and Hamza Yassin lead the pack of celebrities hoping to be crowned the champion of the ballroom.
Fleur East topped the leaderboard last week but is 50/1 with the bookmakers to win the final in December.
