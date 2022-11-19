Hamza Yassin whispers sweet message to Strictly partner

Strictly Come Dancing star Hamza Yassin warmly embraced his professional partner Jowita Przystal after their stunning American Smooth. They danced to New York, New York and as the routine came to an end, the wildlife cameraman was heard whispering in her ear, with their microphones picking up his secret message.

The popular Countryfile star told Jowita: “Thank you, you are absolutely amazing,” as the audience were on their feet applauding them.

Jowita replied: “Well done, well done,” during the touching moment between the dancers.

The dance went down well with the judges too as head judge Shirley Ballas said: “You give Blackpool such respect from your tail suit to how smooth you moved on the floor.

“But your footwork, you have dedicated yourself to small nuances, tiny details.”

She added the pair were the “ones to beat”.