‘Headache’ for Netflix as Meghan and Harry ‘demand’ script rewrites





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are causing “headaches” to Netflix bosses as they demand rewrites of the script of their upcoming docuseries, it has been claimed. The production, which is reportedly due to be released next month, is part of a multi-million deal that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed with the streaming giant. An industry source has reportedly claimed that the deal is now considered by the platform “a giant overpayment”.

According to the unnamed source, who is said to be a Hollywood insider, the partnership with the couple was initially thought to be “ratings gold and salvation”. The source told the National Enquirer: “Execs at Netflix went to bat for the Sussexes thinking it would be ratings gold and salvation for the network, but at this point the $100 million investment is looking like a giant overpayment. “Even monster ratings wouldn’t justify that ridiculous outlay — especially considering that Meghan and Harry have also brought a ton of negative publicity with them. “They’re known to be hugely demanding and entitled, insisting that everybody bow to their will and micromanaging everything from the script to the production. They’re causing giant rewrite headaches for the folks behind the scenes.”

Since Harry and Meghan stepped down from senior members of the Royal Family and moved to the US, they have reportedly attempted to join the inner circles of Hollywood and strike friendships with big stars. But the source suggested that the couple has failed in these attempts, and instead struggles to stay relevant due to their behaviour. They said: “They’re not only desperate to keep big bucks flowing their way but also struggling to stay relevant and powerful in Hollywood. “They still have this delusional view of themselves as top-shelf celebrities, even though that’s so far from reality it’s not funny!” READ MORE: ‘Country will no longer stomach Harry playing our royal better’

Harry and Meghan’s show was rumoured to have been pushed back to 2023 in light of the backlash, but there is now reason to believe the show will hit screens next month. It was recently reported by Deadline that Netflix bosses had become “rattled” by the strong opposition to the series and therefore planned to postpone the fly-on-the-wall series until next year. However, it’s now rumoured the show will not be delayed and will be launched in December. An insider seemingly said: “As far as I am aware, the docuseries is still going ahead later this year.”

