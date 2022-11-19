‘Hear those real stories:’ Human trafficking survivors share their journeys in podcast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Human trafficking can happen both behind closed doors and right in front of your eyes.

It’s a topic can be hard to talk about, but the folks at End Slavery Tennessee say that’s no reason to stay silent.

“A lot of people still don’t realize that this is happening right here in their backyards,” said Leah Moyer with the group.

Their podcast, “Someone Like Me,” is letting listeners hear from survivors themselves.

“What’s great about a podcast is their name and face aren’t identified, and they have full editorial control over their story and what they want the world to hear,” Moyer said.

That freedom can help empower survivors, Moyer says.

“People want to hear those real stories — it puts perspective into what people have really gone through.”

End Slavery Tennessee hopes sharing voices of survivors can do a world of good for those still struggling, helping form a connection that End Slavery Tennessee hopes can help bring about the goal in the group’s name.

If you suspect someone may be a victim of human trafficking, you can call the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-558-6484. (1-855-55-TNHTH).