Helen Skelton opens up on taking break from Strictly

Proudly, Helen explained: “I wanted to organise a class trip. The last time I was here was for pigeon week and Gorka literally said to me ‘Is that a real thing?’

“And then he said ‘Is it legal?’ and as soon as we got to Blackpool I mentioned it and I kid you not this guy in the back of the pub went ‘Pigeon weekend, excuse me Helen it is World Class Pigeon weekend.'”

After discussing how long the weekend would be for Helen before she headed to her 5Live show, Claudia joked: “Do we need to apologise to your bosses at 5Live?

“Because you are doing the show tomorrow. How is that going to work? You have got a big day, a big night, and then you have to go to the show tomorrow?”