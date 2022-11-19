Here’s What Happens To Your Relationship When You Learn To Fight Fair – Glam

Conflict, when handled appropriately, is an opportunity for both personal growth and growth within your relationship. When a disagreement occurs, the goal should always be to resolve the issue at hand, not to win the argument. Once you can adopt this mindset, you will see a huge change in the way you view fighting, your relationship, and conflict in general. Making this switch and arguing together for a common cause leads to open, assertive communication and effective arguing, which makes your relationship ten times more likely to be classified as a happy one, as reported by The Guardian.

Couples who engage in solution-based — rather than blame-based — arguing are nurturing their relationship whether or not they come to a solution, according to Psychology Today. The act of hearing each other out and connecting respectfully in a highly emotional moment will have a positive impact on your bond, regardless of the outcome of the argument.