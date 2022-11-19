Hogwarts Legacy Ravenclaw companion revealed in Harry Potter game

The Hogwarts Legacy Ravenclaw companion has finally been revealed, as we’ve all been waiting to hear about the last house companion in the Harry Potter game for quite some time. While there’s a way off before the RPG game’s full release yet, this piece of information should be enough to tide you over for quite some time.

One of the many characters present in the Hogwarts Legacy common rooms, the Harry Potter game’s Ravenclaw companion has finally been revealed as student Amit Thakkar. Thakkar was noticeably absent from the reveal of classmates from the other three houses, leading to plenty of player speculation about the character.

Developer Avalanche seems to be aware of this, as they say in the announcement tweet that “you will meet many classmates from Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and yes, even Ravenclaw.”

An astrology lover, Amit Thakkar and every other classmate “will all play a role in your journey as you attend Hogwarts” according to community manager Chandler Wood.

Thakkar’s character description reads: “Amit aspires to be a famous wizarding historian and already has extensive plans for his first memoir. Exceptionally bright and well-read, he adores stargazing and always seems to have the most recent, top-of-the-line telescope at hand. Amit will leap at the chance to help a friend in need, but once in the thick of things often realises he might be better off reading or writing about certain adventures than experiencing them.”

It’s unclear what role Thakkar will play, but many prospective players have already been guessing as to what involvement the character could have within the story. “I have a theory that maybe he serves as some sort of knowledge base,” says ham-ham-iam. “Players return to him to ask questions about quests or get directions or hints or tips or something. Sorta like a directory in character form. Considering he is always ‘reading and writing.’”

How you choose to interact with each character will also seemingly impact the ending, as Hogwarts Legacy ending choices were outlined by director Alan Tew, which came from an incredibly extensive Hogwarts Legacy gameplay video that detailed character creation and combat.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. While WB Games says “JK Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is based on her work and it’s still unclear if she will receive royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.