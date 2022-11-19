Horoscope: Your star sign reading and astrology this week





Aries (Mar21/Apr20) Not surprisingly, given how restless you have been recently, you will find anything of a routine nature totally unappealing. Try, therefore, to organise your time so you can work and play in short bursts at a host of different activities. Taurus (Apr21/May21) After falling behind because you’ve been helping other people out with their responsibilities, you will be hoping to catch up on your own work now. Partnerships of any kind are highlighted when you should find it extra easy to understand the person you care for.

Gemini (May22/June21) You could be asked to take charge of group activities and events. This role of leader will sit easily on your shoulders so go ahead with confidence. Your immediate future holds a lot of promise, providing you think it through thoroughly before you start on new projects. Cancer (June22/July23) Someone you meet around the middle of the week could be somewhat boastful about their possessions or the amount of cash they have saved for a rainy day. There may be some disagreement with a person who always wants their own way.

Leo (July24/Aug23) A workmate will suggest new ways of approaching routine jobs. You will like their ideas but it won’t be as easy to put them into practice as it first sounds. Don’t be too rigid in your choice if you are buying an item of furniture or a replacement household appliance. Virgo (Aug24/Sept23) Domestic matters prey on your mind. Families don’t want to discuss a touchy topic but with this causing too much tension, worry and uncertainty, a heart to heart needs to be arranged. DON’T MISS

Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21) You don’t mind changing plans if something better crops up. Your chances to partake in an exciting venture will be spoiled by a personality clash with someone who is in a position to cause your reputation a lot of harm. Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20) Splashing out on a purchase of a luxurious nature will have the consequences of leaving you short for cash. Since this isn’t something you do regularly, it could be that the pleasure will far outweigh the fact that you have to live on a shoestring.

Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19) Transactions associated with a company or firm you have just started dealing with will run like clockwork. You might even bring forward plans arranged for the end of the year to make the most of this positive trend. Pisces (Feb20/Mar20) After a busy start to the week when you will hardly have a chance to think, responsibilities will start to ease around Wednesday. Music, art and creative pastimes will feel therapeutic on the weekend.

Like Loading...