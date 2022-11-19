Categories
Business

How Ringo Starr’s ‘EP3′ Relates To Thanksgiving, According to the Beatles’ Drummer

Ringo Starr often advocates for “peace and love” with his solo music — EP3 is no exception. This collection, originally released in September 2022, has a vinyl version available for purchase just in time for Thanksgiving. Here’s why the former Beatles member thought that was appropriate.

Ringo Starr released his third EP with songs ‘World Go Round’ and ‘Everyone and Everything’

Songwriter and drummer Ringo Starr, formerly of The Beatles
Songwriter and drummer Ringo Starr, formerly of The Beatles | Michael Putland/Getty Images

Some know him as the Beatles’ drummer. Ringo Starr is also a solo artist and songwriter, creating songs like “Photograph,” “It Don’t Come Easy,” and “Only You (And You Alone).” In 2022, the musician released his third EP. 

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: