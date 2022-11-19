Do you want to find out how to prestige in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? The first-person shooter game debuted in the past weeks and was met with plenty of excitement from the gaming committee. Like its predecessor, the game takes place in a realistic and modern setting. The campaign follows British special forces unit Task Force 141 and Mexican Special Forces unit Los Vaqueros as they attempt to track down Iranian Quds Force major and terrorist Hassan Zyani. So, while the latest game of the Call of Duty franchise continues to top the Steam charts, players may need guides in some areas. No doubt, the Prestige system is one of these. Here is a quick guide about how to prestige in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

How to Prestige in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?

Once players reach Rank 56 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, they are considered ”Prestigious” and will officially enter Prestige level 1. But the overall level is maintained. That’s why, to get Prestige ranks, players should play matches until they reach Rank 56. There are five different Prestige levels in Season 1. Players continue to earn these Prestige ranks as they complete more matches and challenges to increase their level.

Here’s the Prestige system in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1

Prestige 1 : Unlocked when players reached rank 56.

: Unlocked when players reached rank 56. Prestige 2 : Unlocked when players reached rank 100.

: Unlocked when players reached rank 100. Prestige 3 : Unlocked when players reached rank 150.

: Unlocked when players reached rank 150. Prestige 4 : Unlocked when players reached rank 200.

: Unlocked when players reached rank 200. Prestige 5: Unlocked when players reached rank 250 (This is the latest level for Season 1.)

Prestige levels are not reset after Season 1 ends. Players continue to gain more ranks with new seasons with increased level caps. In short, current Prestige levels carry over to subsequent seasons. In case of reaching the prestige level, the game rewards players with special emblems and challenges. To get an unlocked Prestige Emblem, you must go to the Customize tab on the game’s online multiplayer screen. This page contains all locked and unlocked emblems, including the special prestige emblems. Select the emblem of the Prestige level you are in, and this will now be your default emblem.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.