How to watch Yellowstone season 5 online from anywhere today – plot, trailer, recap, release times


Yellowstone season 5 begins today. Raking in a record 10 million viewers, last January’s Yellowstone finale left us with the promise of mutually assured destruction between Market Equities and the Duttons. Now fans can expect a two-part premiere to kick off an epic 14-episode season, with more scheming, betrayal, Bunkhouse banter and broken hearts than ever before. Read on below as we explain how to watch Yellowstone season 5 online from anywhere today.

*Warning – season 1-4 spoilers below*

Watch Yellowstone season 5 online

When: 8pm ET / PT every Sunday

Cast: Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Gil Birmingham, Jacki Weaver, Wendy Moniz, Q’orianka Kilcher.

Stream: Paramount Network / Sling TV (opens in new tab) (US) | Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) (CA) |Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) (UK) | Stan (opens in new tab) (AUS)

Watch anywhere: try the top VPN around 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)



