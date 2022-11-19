Categories
I never expected to see deals on Apple’s new M2 iPad Pro this quickly


There’s no doubt that Apple’s latest iPad Pro is a beast of a tablet. Packing the tech giant’s own M2 chip, excellent battery life and a stunning screen, it could put a lot of laptops to shame. The only downside is the price. But the good news is that we’ve spotted the first M2 iPad Pro deals – yes already!

The 2022 M2 iPad Pros were only released last month, so we weren’t expecting to see any discounts this side of New Year, but Amazon has $100 off the M2 iPad Pro 12.9 – now $1,199 $1,099 (opens in new tab) with 256GB of storage.



