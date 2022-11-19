I never expected to see deals on Apple’s new M2 iPad Pro this quickly

There’s no doubt that Apple’s latest iPad Pro is a beast of a tablet. Packing the tech giant’s own M2 chip, excellent battery life and a stunning screen, it could put a lot of laptops to shame. The only downside is the price. But the good news is that we’ve spotted the first M2 iPad Pro deals – yes already!

The 2022 M2 iPad Pros were only released last month, so we weren’t expecting to see any discounts this side of New Year, but Amazon has $100 off the M2 iPad Pro 12.9 – now $1,199 $1,099 (opens in new tab) with 256GB of storage.

And good news for buyers in the UK too (although not quite as good). Amazon has £50 off the iPad Pro 12.9 – now £1,369 £1,319 (opens in new tab)and also £50 off the smaller 11in iPad Pro (opens in new tab).

The 12.9in iPad Pro has the benefit of an enhanced Liquid Retina XDR display, which gives it the edge over its smaller sibling. But both boast the M2 chip for super fast performance while providing Apple Pencil 2 support so you can turn it into a drawing tablet. And of course, you can add a keyboard and turn it into an actual laptop too.

OK, so it’s not the Surface Pro in the sense that it runs iPadOS not MacOS, so you can’t run desktop apps, but then so many people make iPad versions of their software now, including Adobe, that this might no longer be a big problem for many.. Here are the full details of those deals, but for more Apple savings make sure you’re following our Black Friday Apple deals live blog and our general roundup of Apple Black Friday deals.

The best iPad deals in the US

The best iPad deals in the UK

Read more: