Is your child venturing into the Metaverse – and could they be getting into dangerous situations?

Talking Point host Munah Bagharib goes undercover as a 13-year-old in the popular chat room, VR Chat. Though there is an age limit of 18, it isn’t enforced in this chat room, so she encountered avatars of other users claiming to be aged 10 and 14. She definitely didn’t expect to witness explicit sexual acts between avatars. She was even followed by a stranger she had just met.