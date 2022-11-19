I swapped my oven for a slow cooker with some surprising results

However, their figures are based on what a typical family uses while my own research was based on a single-parent family.

Its research showed a 160W slow cooker can be used for 15 hours and 42 minutes for the same energy usage as one hour with a standard electric oven.

While not everything can be cooked in a slow cooker, most things can and cheaper cuts of meat tend to taste better cooked this way as it makes the meat really tender.

I’ve not had to turn on my oven at all and have been making stews, casseroles, curries and pasta dishes in the slow cooker – thanks to the internet, recipes are really easy to find.