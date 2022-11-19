“I Was Always a Scapegoat” – 100 Thieves CEO Nadeshot Goes Transparent About His Life-Changing Decision in Call of Duty

The competitive field in the video game community has always been a dynamic watch. Notably, the heated-up servers, the hunger to prove oneself, and the satisfaction of holding up the trophy high, contribute to an extravagant show. However, little is known about the background happenings which undoubtedly become pivotal. Recently, 100 Thieves CEO Nadeshot spoke about his retirement from Call of Duty competitive.

Matthew Haag is better known as Nadeshot to millions around the world. He stands as one of the most popular personalities in the video gaming community. Moreover, he is also one of the most loved streamers. Notably, he is known to have built today’s empire of 100 Thieves right from scratch. However, he revisited the time he decided to retire from the competitive field.

100 Thieves Nadeshot reveals the happenings that led him to choose retirement from the Call of Duty competitive field

Recently, Call of Duty streamer iiTzTimmy was invited to The CouRage and Nadeshot show. Wherein, topics about iiTzTimmy going pro, Modern Warfare II introduction, and Apex Predator were highlighted in the podcast. Moreover, a segment came when Nadeshot talked about him retiring from the Call of Duty competitive field.

Going by the clip and the stream, the conversation started when iiTzTimmy asked Nadeshot, “How come you quit Pro play?”

To this, Nadeshot replied, “One, the team that I was on with Formal, Crimsix, and Scump (Scumpii), we won three majors in a row before we lost Champs. And at that time, the fact that we lost Champs it felt like the first three championships we won together didn’t matter. Like you didn’t win the big one, so nobody’s gonna remember the first three and that history has proven that. You know, like people talk about the OpTic Dynasty with Karma on the team. And I guess you know selfishly, it kind of makes me upset not I don’t think about it but when people bring it up, I’m like well what about the first three Majors the goddamn year that we won, like what happened to that?”

Furthermore, Nadeshot admitted to seeing himself as statistically the weakest on the team and said, “I was always a scapegoat.” Moreover, he also admitted to being blamed by everybody in the community. Which he accepted as the part and parcel of being in a great team. Hence, he took the decision to leave the team even when there was no pressure from the team.

Nadeshot further revealed other factors that were considered while retiring

Secondly, he stated the lack of money was a reason for him to quit at that time. And that the only money he was making was from streaming on YouTube and Twitch. Thus, he decided to stream since people loved watching him play Call of Duty. Also, he supported this thought by saying that he would have a living by doing this and not be worried about post competitive career.

Lastly, he declared the schedule to be one of the reasons for him quitting the field. Moreover, he shed light on what feedback he would receive if he gave an opinion. To sum it up, he said, “The last thing I’ll say, I know I wasn’t the best mechanical player, but I couldn’t even have my own identity on the team. Because even if I had an opinion, it’s like hey shut the f*** up, let Crimsix talk.”

Above all, one can surely say that Nadeshot stands as one of the crucial pillars of 100 Thieves and the video gaming community. From introducing opportunities, to giving new players a chance, he has avidly contributed to the benefit of the community. And only time shall reveal what he decides to do in the foreseeable future.

Would you like to see Nadeshot stepping back on the competitive servers? Feel free to tell us in the comments section below.

